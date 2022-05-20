 

North Clarion High School Crowns Prom King & Queen

Friday, May 20, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

King Queen Prom 2022 (1)COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion High School crowned their 2022 prom king and queen on Saturday, April 30.

Shawna Pack, daughter of Daniel and Teresa Pack of Vowinckel, was crowned prom queen.

Cameron Clark, son of Michele Hughes, of Leeper, and Brian Clark, of Fairmount City, was crowned prom king.

The North Clarion High School prom was held at Tuck’d Inn Farm in Cooksburg, and the theme was “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”


