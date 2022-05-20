Oberlander, Zerfoss Urge Drivers to Turn in Illegible License Plates at Clarion Event

CLARION, Pa. – If motorists are finding that their vehicle license plate is difficult to read, Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) reminded them that replacement plates are available for free.

To help ease the process to turn in the illegible plate for a new one, Oberlander is teaming up with Clarion County Sheriff Shawn Zerfoss for a special event on Thursday, June 2, at her district office from 3-5 p.m.

“Last fall, we held our first-ever illegible plate event, and we assisted nearly 100 vehicle owners in getting a free replacement plate,” Oberlander said. “Since that time, we have helped even more people get their replacements, and we felt that another event was needed to facilitate the process.”

At the free event, drivers can bring their vehicles to the parking lot at Oberlander’s office along South Second Avenue to begin the replacement process. While there, personnel from the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office will determine if the plate is illegible, and if so, Oberlander’s staff will help drivers fill out the appropriate paperwork. A notary will be on site to assist.

Once submitted to PennDOT, the new replacement plates should arrive from Oberlander’s office in approximately two weeks.

According to PennDOT, a registration plate is deemed illegible when one or more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration, or loss of reflectivity. When a registration plate becomes illegible, PennDOT has two main ways of replacing them. First, the law allows PennDOT to reissue a registration plate upon request of a vehicle owner when an authorized representative of PennDOT or law enforcement determines that a registration plate is illegible.

Residents who are unable to make the event can always reach out to Oberlander’s office regarding the process.

She also reminded residents that if they have any Pennsylvania license plates that are no longer in use, they can drop them off at her office during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

More information about illegible plates is available by visiting www.DMV.pa.gov or contact Oberlander’s district office in Clarion at (814) 226-9000.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.