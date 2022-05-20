PFC Craddock Graduates from Fort Leonard Wood

PFC Hunter Craddock of Clarion on Thursday graduated from Army OSUT/BCT and Military Police Training Company Alpha 701st.

He graduated from Fort Leonard Wood on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

PFC Craddock’s first duty station will be South Korea.

Craddock is a 2021 graduate of Clarion Area High School.

