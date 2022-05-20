 

Probation and District Magistrate Building Exterior Eyes Summer Completion

Friday, May 20, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

Magistrate building 2022CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – After a fire damaged part of the Clarion County probation and district magistrate building at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Liberty Street on September 5, 2019, Probation and District Magistrate offices were quickly evacuated and repaired over the following months for the return of both judicial offices.

However, repairs to the exterior of the front entrance were delayed for several reasons, and Commissioner Ted Tharan indicates the work should be finished this summer.

Hoping to receive some design assistance from Stantec Architecture and Engineering LLC and Affiliates, of Butler, Commissioners approved a $9,800.00 estimate last year in which Stantec Design Services was to clad the exterior walls of the Clarion County Probation/District Magistrate’s office building.

In an article posted on July 14, 2021, Tharan explained, “They’re going to look at it and tell what’s wrong, how to correct it, and they’re also going to design something to put on the exterior (of the) whole entire building.

“The old entrance had a fake brick exterior and the cigarette pot ignited the material and caught fire. We want to go with fireproof material on the outside of the building, so it never happens again.”

Nevertheless, last week Tharan said the assistance from Stantec never materialized, but the commissioners will move forward. One of the problems was finding bricklayers to complete the project.

Clarion County was also waiting for a settlement on insurance claims.

“The county is also considering taking the old brick off the front of the building and replacing it with new brick, due to the deterioration of the mortar,“ said Tharan. “The port mortar and type of brick causes the paint to come off.”

