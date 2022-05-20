Remake Learning Days Across America Continues With In-Person Activities

CLARION CO., Pa. – As kids and families look for ways to reconnect with their communities and tap into meaningful in-person activities, Remake Learning Days Across America (RLDAA) returns this spring to Northwestern PA and 16 other regions across the country, with events designed to inspire active learning.

In partnership with Midwestern IU IV, Northwest Tri-County IU#5, Riverview Intermediate Unit #6, Seneca Highlands IU#9, ARIN IU#28, and various community event hosts, Northwestern PA will host 100+ events during this learning festival between May 12 to May 23, 2022. These events are designed for parents and caregivers to learn alongside their kids and offer relevant and engaging educational experiences for youth of all ages (pre-K through high school). The majority of events are free.

At a time when parents, educators and caregivers are making summer plans to fill gaps in children’s academic and social experiences, the national festival of over 1,000 events celebrating learning innovation taps into the dynamic programming of a variety of partner organizations – from local schools, museums, libraries, community hubs, tech startups and more.

Regions festival of events features six learning themes–Arts, Maker, Outdoor Learning, Science, Technology and Youth Voice–and include events such as:

– Re-Thinking The Three Little Pigs, Rimersburg

– Spring at the Springs – The Coop Public Art Studio, Emlenton

– Workshop and Author’s Panel: Local Bookstore, Brookville

– Worm Composting at Quiet Creek Herb Farm and School, Brookville

– Innovation Playground – Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 & Clarion YMCA Clarion

– Family Learning Day at the Clarion Farmers Market, Clarion

– Rally in the AC Valley Goosechase – Scavenger Hunt On-Going

– Serve Beautifully – Pine Springs Pottery Available On-Demand

“This is a great way to elevate our community partners. Local libraries, community learning centers and studios, museums, and schools, are all doing great things and engaging students in hands-on learning events. During Remake Learning Days we get to highlight that innovation and become a connected community helping spark new interests which could potentially develop into a life-long passion and a possible career path for our youth,” said Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, spokesperson of Remake Learning Days of Northwestern PA.

Find a complete list of events and registration information here https://remakelearningdays.org/northwesternpa/.

Remake Learning Days Across America (RLDAA) is powered by Remake Learning, a peer network for educators and innovators in southwestern Pennsylvania. RLDAA celebrates the spirit of Remake Learning with families and youth throughout the country and is supported by RLDAA national partners PBS Kids, Digital Promise, Common Sense Media and Learning Heroes. RLDAA is generously supported by The Grable Foundation.

For more information on Remake Learning, including its 15th anniversary celebration, visit remakelearning.org. For more information on RLDAA, visit remakelearningdays.org or follow RLDAA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and #RemakeDays.

