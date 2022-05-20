Shippenville Man Scammed Out of Nearly $9,000

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was recently scammed out of nearly $9,000.00.

According to Clarion-based State Police, a 73-year-old Shippenville man was scammed out of more than $8,700.00 of “green dot MoneyPak cards.”

This incident occurred sometime between May 4 and May 9 through a Publisher’s Clearing House Scam.

