SPONSORED: Nine and Dine, Live Music This Weekend at Wanango
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Don’t forget about Nine & Dine on Fridays at Wanango Country Club.
The game for the month of May is a Scramble.
Grab your friends and have a “tee-rific” time!
Call the Pro-Shop by 12:00 p.m. on Friday to sign up. The number is 814-676-8133 – select option #1.
Nine & Dine is open to the public.
Wanango’s delicious weekend dinner features are available Thursday – Saturday starting at 4:00 p.m. Enjoy Chef Jeff’s delicious dinner creations whether you order off the “feature menu” or the “dining menu!”
Dan Stockwell will be performing live on Saturday night from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Weather permitting, live music on Saturday night will be outside on the covered patio. Reservations are preferred, and patio seating will be first-come, first-serve.
To make a reservation, call 814-676-8133 – select option #2.
Take-out is available.
Dinner is open to the public.
