Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Nine and Dine, Live Music This Weekend at Wanango

Friday, May 20, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Wanango-Country-Club-1RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Don’t forget about Nine & Dine on Fridays at Wanango Country Club.

The game for the month of May is a Scramble.

Grab your friends and have a “tee-rific” time!

Call the Pro-Shop by 12:00 p.m. on Friday to sign up. The number is 814-676-8133 – select option #1.

Nine & Dine is open to the public.

unnamed(124)

Wanango’s delicious weekend dinner features are available Thursday – Saturday starting at 4:00 p.m. Enjoy Chef Jeff’s delicious dinner creations whether you order off the “feature menu” or the “dining menu!”

Dan Stockwell will be performing live on Saturday night from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Weather permitting, live music on Saturday night will be outside on the covered patio. Reservations are preferred, and patio seating will be first-come, first-serve.

To make a reservation, call 814-676-8133 – select option #2.

Take-out is available.

Dinner is open to the public.

unnamed(125)


