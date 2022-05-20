Time Trial Bike Race to be Held on Rail 66
CLARION COUNTY, Pa. – Whether you are a competitive cyclist or a semi-competitive rider, you won’t want to miss Clarion Summer Fest’s Gingerbread Timing professionally-timed 11-mile sprint set for Saturday, June 4, on Rail 66.
The sprint will be held on Rail 66’s newly-paved trail from Leeper (Farmington Township Community Park Trail Head) to Marienville (North West Hardwoods). The race is open to individuals 17 and older.
Check-in is from 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. with an official start time of 8:30 a.m. Faster bikers will begin the waterfall start over the specialized timing system and will speed through the beautiful landscape that was once home to the Knox and Kane Railroad.
This is a competitive bike race–electric and motorized bicycles are not permitted to enter the race.
Prizes will be awarded to winners in both men’s and women’s divisions. All racers will receive a t-shirt and cooling towel. Liquid refreshments will be provided at the finish line.
To register, or for more information, visit www.rail66tt.com.
More information on Clarion Summer Fest can be found at www.clarionpa.com/calendar/clarions-big-outdoor-festival and visitpago.com/events/clarion-summer-fest.
