State Police Calls: Physical Harassment, Dog Law Violation

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following calls:

Physical Harassment in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating reports of harassment between two known individuals along Perkins Road.

The harassment reportedly occurred around 4:34 a.m. on May 17.

The victim is listed as a 23-year-old McKees Rocks woman.

Dog Law Violation in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police responded to a dog law violation on Wednesday, May 18.

According to police, on Wednesday, May 18 around 5:44 p.m., a 42-year-old Tylersburg woman reported a dog ran onto her property on Tylersburg Road, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

A 59-year-old Leeper man was cited through Magisterial District Court 18-3-02.

The name of the man charged was not released.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.