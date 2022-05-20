The Young Americans Summer Day Camp Set for June 21-24

CLARION, Pa.– The Young Americans summer day camp is a four-day experience running from Tuesday, June 21, to Friday, June 24.

The event ends with a show at 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening.

The Young Americans will perform, but the real show begins when the campers take the stage.

Students will spend four days learning a one-hour show. They will take master classes in voice, dance, acting, and creative writing in preparation. Students will be encouraged to step out of their comfort zone and explore all aspects of the arts in a safe and supported environment.

Our 20 cast members are current students or alumni of our accredited Young Americans College of Performing Arts in Corona, California. The Young Americans (YA’s) have been doing these programs since 1992 and have learned that peer education is an invaluable tool for their mission. When teaching and learning collide at a Young Americans Camp, the fun never ends and memories last a lifetime.

“As a Clarion native as well as an online Clarion University student, I am so excited to bring this opportunity to my hometown,” says Eric Funk, Jr., Production Manager and In-house Producer for The Young Americans. “The Young Americans held Performing Arts Workshops while I was a student at Clarion Area High School in 2011 and 2014, and it changed my life forever. You will be amazed to see the confidence and self-expression that the kids will have at the end of this camp.”

The camp is open to any student from 3rd grade through 12th grade, as well as current Clarion University students. Due to a recent very generous donor, the cost of registration has been cut from $200.00 to $100.00 per student. A limited amount of scholarships are now available to those in need. Questions concerning scholarships should be directed to [email protected]

The YA’s are also looking for homestay families for our cast members during their stay in Clarion (June 18th to June 26th). Please consider housing two or more if you are able. Transportation to and from the camp along with meals and a place to sleep is all that is required. Please contact Barb Funk at [email protected] for more information about housing or general questions.

Tickets will be available at the door for $12.00 for adults and $10.00 for seniors and children.

The show is open to the public.

For more information and registration, please go to: https://www.regpack.com/reg/templates/build/?g_id=100909752.

