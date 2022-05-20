Best Named Keystone High School Assistant Principal

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School Board officially approved the hire of Jason Best as their high school assistant principal during its monthly meeting.

Best, a 2005 graduate of Clarion Area High School, will fill the position after teaching eight and a half years at Keystone Elementary School.

“I’m very excited and appreciative for the opportunity,” Best told exploreClarion. “It means a lot to me that the members of our school board and administration team have the confidence to move me in to this position.”

Best will finish up this year teaching sixth-grade science and social studies. He previously taught seventh-grade mathematics in Bladen County, North Carolina.

“It’s definitely going to be a change from what I’m used to and I will miss everyone at the elementary,” Best said. “I’m looking forward to the challenge and working closely with our wonderful high school teachers and staff.”

Best received his undergraduate degree from Clarion University (2010) before receiving a Masters Degree (2017), and a Principal Certificate (2022), both from Slippery Rock University.

“I want to bring a new perspective to the challenges that schools face today,” Best added. “I have taken great pride in Keystone as an educator, coach, and community member for many years now. I want nothing more than to see the district be successful.”

“It is my hope to have the opportunity to give back to the community and area that has given so much to me and my family.”

