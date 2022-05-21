A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight -A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 8am. High near 78. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – Showers likely before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 6 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.