Armstrong Woman Accused of Sexual Assault of One-Year-Old Child Awaits Formal Arraignment

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Armstrong County woman is facing a formal arraignment on charges stemming from the alleged sexual assault of a one-year-old child.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Heather Marie Cressler, of Kittanning, was recently held for court during a preliminary hearing in Armstrong County Central Court.

She is facing a formal arraignment on June 8, at 8:30 a.m., in the Court of Common Pleas of Armstrong County on the following charges:

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2 (two counts)



– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse W/Child, Felony 1 (two counts)– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

She is currently free on $100,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to Kittanning-based State Police, on Saturday, April 23, troopers were dispatched to Armstrong Memorial Hospital to investigate an alleged sexual assault of a known one-year-old female victim.

Police say the accused, 29-year-old Jesse Alan Wiegand, of Cowansville, had told staff that he sexually assaulted the child. Through an investigation, it was discovered that Jesse Wiegand and his girlfriend at the time, 30-year-old Heather Marie Cressler, of Kittanning, both sexually assaulted the girl.

According to police, the incident occurred sometime between February 1, 2022, and March 31, 2022.

Charges were filed in Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen’s office.

Cressler was arraigned on Tuesday, April 26, at 10:30 a.m.

Case Against Weigand:

Weigand was arraigned on Monday, April 25, at 1:45 p.m., on the following charges:

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse W/Child, Felony 1

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1

A preliminary hearing for Weigand is scheduled for July 13 at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Owen presiding.

He is currently free on $100,000.00 monetary bail.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.