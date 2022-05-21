Clarion Area High School Announces Valedictorian, Salutatorian

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Area High School has announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2022.

Milton McElravy, son of Rob and Kathy McElravy, is this year’s valedictorian.

While at Clarion Area, Milton has been a member of several academic clubs: Science Olympiad, Robotics, the senior high math team, and captain of the senior high Academic Challenge team. Milton participated in golf as a junior and he ran cross country during his sophomore and junior years. He was president of his junior class and he is currently president of Student Council. Additionally, Milton is on the executive board of National Honor Society and is a member of the yearbook staff. This year he played the role of Sam Craig in the school’s production of Our Town.

In the community, Milton is an active member of the Immaculate Conception Parish. He has volunteered for Wreaths Across America, ALF Food Stock, and American Red Cross blood drives, and he tutors students during school.

Milton was a recipient of the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Award and was selected to participate in the Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week. He is a Carson Scholar, a member of the National Society of High School Scholars, and a 2021 United States Senate Youth Program finalist.

In the fall, Milton will attend Villanova University, majoring in political science.

This year’s salutatorian of Clarion Area is Kate Wardlaw, daughter of Jeffrey and Kristin Wardlaw.

Kate has studied piano for eleven years and has been active in the Clarion Area band program since fourth grade, playing flute and piccolo. She has performed in concert, marching, pep, and jazz bands, while also participating in PMEA band festivals.

During her summers, Kate volunteers at Immaculate Conception School, assisting with various camps.

Kate will attend Clarion University to study psychology and sociology, working toward becoming a licensed professional counselor.

