Clarion County Career Center Recognizes Seniors for Achievements During Awards Ceremony

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Career Center returned to an in-person Senior Recognition program on Wednesday, May 18, at the Keystone Junior-Senior High School auditorium.

[Pictured above: Top Seniors – front row, left to right: Abigale Downs-Culinary Arts (Redbank Valley); and Kaylee LaVan-Allied Health (Keystone). Back row, left to right: Douglas Huffman-Construction (Union); Lily Parrish-Cosmetology (North Clarion); Bradyn Hepburn-Computer Networking (Clarion Area); Summer Redmond-Police Science (A-C Valley); and Jacob Zacherl-Automotive (Keystone). Missing from photo: Andrew Trenn-Diesel (Clarion-Limestone); and Gavin Sanders-Welding (A-C Valley)]

The Class of 2022 had 94 seniors who were recognized at the awards ceremony. Traci Wildeson, Director of the Career Center, led the event as the Master of Ceremony. The program began with the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem, which was sung by soloist Lauren Skelley-Grey.

Sixteen students were recognized for achieving an advanced score on the NOCTI exam, and thirty-seven students earned a Competent score. These students will receive a PA Skills Certificate. NOCTI is a performance assessment and is made up of a written test and hands-on test components. The NOCTI assessment allows students to demonstrate their acquired skills by completing actual jobs using the tools, materials, machines, and equipment required in their program/occupation.

Additional recognition was given to students who were named to the National Technical Honor Society–those who competed in SkillsUSA events and HOSA competitions. Kaylee LaVan (Keystone) from Allied Health Science achieved second place in Nursing Assisting at the state-level HOSA conference and will be competing at the International HOSA Leadership Conference, Nashville, TN in June.

The following top seniors of each program were selected by their instructors. They were awarded $200.00 and some additional prizes related to their program.

• Kaylee LaVan – Allied Health (Keystone)

• Jacob Zacherl – Automotive (Keystone)

• Bradyn Hepburn – Computer Networking (Clarion Area)

• Douglas Huffman – Construction (Union)

• Lily Parrish – Cosmetology (North Clarion)

• Abigale Downs – Culinary Arts (Redbank Valley)

• Andrew Trenn – Diesel (Clarion-Limestone)

• Summer Redmond – Police Science (A-C Valley)

• Gavin Sanders – Welding (A-C Valley)

AWARD WINNERS

(Left to right: Mackenna Davis-Allied Health (Union) Thomas Burkhardt Rotary award & Mary Kay Hartle Most Outstanding Student award; Dylan Anthony-Police Science (Clarion-Limestone) Odd Fellows ‘Continuing Education’ Citizenship award & Odd Fellows Board of Directors ‘Continuing Education’ award; Abigale Downs-Culinary (Redbank Valley) PA Restaurant Association $2000 Scholarship; Steven Harriett-Construction (Keystone) PA Builders Association Endorsed Trade Program Student Recognition award; and Cruz Conner-Automotive (Redbank Valley) Rotary District 7280 award. Missing from photo: Andrew Trenn-Diesel (Clarion-Limestone) Michael & Marie Zacherl Outstanding Diesel Student award; and Sean Minnick-Welding (Keystone) Odd Fellows ‘School-to-Work’ Citizenship award.)

Chris Rhoades, Secretary/Treasurer of Zacherl Motors, was in attendance and announced the recipient of the $300.00 Michael and Marie Zacherl Outstanding Diesel Technology Student award was Andrew Trenn (Clarion-Limestone). This award was established in partnership with Zacherl Motors, in honor of Chris’s grandparents, Michael and Marie Zacherl.

Tom Spence from the Clarion Rotary Club was on hand to present the Thomas B. Burkhardt Rotary Scholarship Award of $1,000.00 to Mackenna Davis (Union) in the Allied Health Science program and participated in the Cooperative Education program by working at Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation. Mr. Burkhardt was an Instructor at the Career Center, as well as an honored member of the Rotary at the time of his death. This scholarship is presented annually to the graduating Cooperative Education senior who best displays exemplary achievement on the job site. An additional Rotary District 7280 Outstanding Vocational Student award of $300.00 was also presented by Rick Tote, Rotary District Governor, to Cruz Conner in Automotive Technology (Redbank Valley).

Family members of Mary Kay Hartle–Jim Hartle (husband) and Kathy Smerkar (daughter)–presented the Mary Kay Hartle Most Outstanding Student award of $500.00 to Mackenna Davis (Union) in Allied Health Science. The award is presented in memory of Mary Kay, a Health Assistant Instructor from 1976-1990. Mary Kay is remembered for her motto of “Make Today Count,” which is printed on the award to allow Mary Kay to pass along that thought to others.

Mr. Paul Bell, Regional Vice President of the Pennsylvania Builders Association and Local Executive Officer, presented Construction Technology student Steven Harriett (Keystone) with a $250.00 PBA Outstanding Student award and a Milwaukee Power drill.

The Odd Fellows Home of Western PA provided Citizenship scholarships. A “Continuing Education” scholarship of $700.00 was presented to Dylan Anthony (Police Science/Clarion-Limestone). Dylan also was awarded “The Board of Director’s Continuing Education Award” in the amount of $1,000.00. A “School-to-Work” scholarship of $600.00 was awarded to Sean Minnick (Welding & Fabrication/Keystone).

Culinary Arts student Abigale Downs (Redbank Valley) who plans to attend Westmoreland Community College in the Fall, received a $2,000.00 scholarship from the PA Restaurant Association. This scholarship is awarded to a student who is furthering their education in the hospitality industry.

The following students were recognized for their plans to enter the military after graduation: Logan Terwint – U.S. Air Force; Brandon Fuqua – U.S. Army; and Zackery Hawk – U.S. Marines. The Career Center thanks these students in advance for their service.

The Career Center staff and Joint Operating Committee wish the Class of 2022 the best of luck in their future.

