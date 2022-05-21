Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Key Lime Pie Balls

The classic creamy filling, graham cracker crust, and burst of lime are all mixed together in every bite of these rolled cookies!

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 cup crushed vanilla wafers (about 30 wafers)



1 cup graham cracker crumbs2/3 cup plus 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar, divided2 tablespoons lime juice2 teaspoons grated lime zest1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, crushed wafers, cracker crumbs, 2/3 cup confectioners’ sugar, lime juice and zest, salt, and cinnamon until blended. Shape into 1-in. balls; place on parchment-lined baking sheets. Refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

-Roll cookie balls in the remaining 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar. Store cookies between pieces of parchment in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

