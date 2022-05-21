 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Key Lime Pie Balls

Saturday, May 21, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The classic creamy filling, graham cracker crust, and burst of lime are all mixed together in every bite of these rolled cookies!

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 cup crushed vanilla wafers (about 30 wafers)

1 cup graham cracker crumbs
2/3 cup plus 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar, divided
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 teaspoons grated lime zest
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, crushed wafers, cracker crumbs, 2/3 cup confectioners’ sugar, lime juice and zest, salt, and cinnamon until blended. Shape into 1-in. balls; place on parchment-lined baking sheets. Refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

-Roll cookie balls in the remaining 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar. Store cookies between pieces of parchment in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.