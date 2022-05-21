Clarion University Men’s Swimming & Diving: Connor Cary Named CoSIDA Academic All-District

CLARION, Pa. – The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced the 2021-22 Academic All-District Men’s At-Large Team. Clarion’s Connor Cary, a member of the men’s swimming & diving team, was among those student-athletes recognized for their athletic and academic accomplishments when he was named First Team Academic All-District.

Cary (Finance major, 3.32 GPA) will now move to the national ballot for Academic All-American. The Academic All-American team in the Men’s At-Large Division will be announced on Tuesday, June 14.

It was another outstanding year for Cary in 2021-22, as the junior added another Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) individual championship to his mantle, and also was part of five school record-breaking performances. Cary won the 200 IM at this year’s PSAC Championships, giving him four total conference championships in his three years of competition. At the Zippy Invite in December, he broke three individual school records – the 200 IM, the 100 Fly, and the 200 Fly – and was part of two relays that also broke school records.

All told, Cary hit three NCAA “B” cuts over the course of the 2021-22 season, and was an alternate to the NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving championships, though he did not compete. His other career accolades include winning the 2021 PSAC Championships Men’s Swimming Top Performer of the Meet honors, as well as being named the 2020 PSAC Men’s Swimming Freshman of the Year.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.