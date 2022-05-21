 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

George O. Zinsser

Saturday, May 21, 2022 @ 06:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-kdj9LuWTBDFGeorge O. Zinsser, age 92, of Scrubgrass, PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Born December 6, 1929 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Carl and Grace (Zacharias) Zinsser, brother of the late Helmut, Emil and Elsie and the husband of the late Jean (Willmering) Zinsser.

He is survived by his children, Carl J. Zinsser, Karen (Darin) Evans, Steve (Stefanie) Zinsser and Linda (John) Bach; grandchildren, Erin ( Jeremy), Abbey, Chris, Brady, Jeanna, Josh, Kirsten (Jay), Chelsea, Emily(Steven) And Johnny(Amy); great grandchildren, Claire, Parker and Sadie.

George served his country in the Navy as well as the Army where he was part of the Airborne Division.

He raised his family in the Hampton area and worked at Babcock Lumber as a salesman.

He had a hunting camp in Kennerdell where the family would spend weekends in the summer.

He said it was one of the best things he did for his family.

He was an avid small game and deer hunter.

He always kept the grounds at home beautiful in his planting of flowers and keeping things neat and trimmed.

Reading the daily newspaper is something he did everyday and in his retirement years he became quite an avid book reader.

George and his wife were married for 66 years, they renewed their vows for their 60th anniversary.

He and mom enjoyed boating/canoeing and visiting Presque Isle for their anniversary every year as that is where they honeymooned.

It was unusual to see him resting as he always had a project or grass to cut or weeds to pull, all of which he enjoyed.

A year or so after Jean passed, he took a volunteer job at the hospital near him in Seneca.

Being a people person and having the gift of gab, he was able to cheer, direct, assure and help someone coming through the doors be a little less anxious about being there.

He was naturally very good at his job.

To say he will be missed is an understatement.

He was loved by many and made a friend everywhere he went.

George’s family will welcome friends from 2 – 4 and 6 – 9 P.M. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 and from 10 AM – 12 PM on Wednesday, May 25 at King Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park.

A Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, May 25th at King Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 2841 Woodland Circle, in Allison Park.

He will be privately laid to rest at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in McMurray.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with George’s family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.