George O. Zinsser, age 92, of Scrubgrass, PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Born December 6, 1929 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Carl and Grace (Zacharias) Zinsser, brother of the late Helmut, Emil and Elsie and the husband of the late Jean (Willmering) Zinsser.

He is survived by his children, Carl J. Zinsser, Karen (Darin) Evans, Steve (Stefanie) Zinsser and Linda (John) Bach; grandchildren, Erin ( Jeremy), Abbey, Chris, Brady, Jeanna, Josh, Kirsten (Jay), Chelsea, Emily(Steven) And Johnny(Amy); great grandchildren, Claire, Parker and Sadie.

George served his country in the Navy as well as the Army where he was part of the Airborne Division.

He raised his family in the Hampton area and worked at Babcock Lumber as a salesman.

He had a hunting camp in Kennerdell where the family would spend weekends in the summer.

He said it was one of the best things he did for his family.

He was an avid small game and deer hunter.

He always kept the grounds at home beautiful in his planting of flowers and keeping things neat and trimmed.

Reading the daily newspaper is something he did everyday and in his retirement years he became quite an avid book reader.

George and his wife were married for 66 years, they renewed their vows for their 60th anniversary.

He and mom enjoyed boating/canoeing and visiting Presque Isle for their anniversary every year as that is where they honeymooned.

It was unusual to see him resting as he always had a project or grass to cut or weeds to pull, all of which he enjoyed.

A year or so after Jean passed, he took a volunteer job at the hospital near him in Seneca.

Being a people person and having the gift of gab, he was able to cheer, direct, assure and help someone coming through the doors be a little less anxious about being there.

He was naturally very good at his job.

To say he will be missed is an understatement.

He was loved by many and made a friend everywhere he went.

George’s family will welcome friends from 2 – 4 and 6 – 9 P.M. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 and from 10 AM – 12 PM on Wednesday, May 25 at King Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park.

A Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, May 25th at King Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 2841 Woodland Circle, in Allison Park.

He will be privately laid to rest at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in McMurray.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with George’s family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.

