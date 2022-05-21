 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Police Respond to Abraxas for Escapee; Two Arrested in Clarion for Trespassing

Saturday, May 21, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

State-PoliceFOREST/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to the following calls:

PSP Respond to Abraxas for Excaped Juvenile

Around 8:04 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, Marienville=based State Police responded to the report of a juvenile who escaped from the Abraxas 1 facility located on Abraxas Road, in Marienville, Howe Township, Forest County.

During the investigation, the juvenile was located and taken into custody by Abraxas personnel.

The juvenile was relocated to a secure facility.

The investigation is ongoing.

Two Arrested in Clarion for Criminal Trespass

Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, PSP Clarion responded to a location on 2nd Avenue, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, for a trespassing incident.

Upon arrival, 31-year-old Tunnell Hinderliter and 29-year-old Antonio Guerriero, both of Clarion, were allegedly discovered in the residence, and it was noted they were not permitted to be there.

They were subsequently arrested for criminal trespassing, according to police.

The victim is a 32-year-old Clarion woman.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.