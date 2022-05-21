State Police Calls: Police Respond to Abraxas for Escapee; Two Arrested in Clarion for Trespassing

FOREST/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to the following calls:

PSP Respond to Abraxas for Excaped Juvenile

Around 8:04 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, Marienville=based State Police responded to the report of a juvenile who escaped from the Abraxas 1 facility located on Abraxas Road, in Marienville, Howe Township, Forest County.

During the investigation, the juvenile was located and taken into custody by Abraxas personnel.

The juvenile was relocated to a secure facility.

The investigation is ongoing.

Two Arrested in Clarion for Criminal Trespass

Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, PSP Clarion responded to a location on 2nd Avenue, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, for a trespassing incident.

Upon arrival, 31-year-old Tunnell Hinderliter and 29-year-old Antonio Guerriero, both of Clarion, were allegedly discovered in the residence, and it was noted they were not permitted to be there.

They were subsequently arrested for criminal trespassing, according to police.

The victim is a 32-year-old Clarion woman.

