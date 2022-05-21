William B. “Bill” Hiles, Sr. 79, of Rimersburg, PA passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at his home.

He was born on Aug. 5, 1942 in Brady’s Bend, PA, the son of John and Gladys (Young) Hiles.

Bill was a 1961 graduate of Union High School and then attended Dubois School of Trades.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

Bill was a member of the Rimersburg First United Methodist Church and previously attended Lawsonham United Methodist Church.

He loved hunting, fishing, shopping, spending time with his family and his special dog, Winnie.

Bill enjoyed watching Westerns, especially Gunsmoke and could carry on a conversation with anyone.

He will be lovingly remembered for his kind, loving heart and his strong work ethic.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Judith E. “Judy” (Craig) Hiles, whom he married on Aug. 9, 1963; his two sons, William B Hiles, Jr and Jennifer Hawk and Jason E. Hiles and wife, Danyelle all of Rimersburg; and his two daughters, Kathryn J. Farnham of Waverly, OH and Heidi J. McAnallen and husband, Vince of West Sunbury, PA.

Bill is also survived by his grandchildren, Shane Jeffers and wife, Elizabeth, Christopher Hiles, Aaron Hiles, Shannon Myers, Brandon Wilkinson, Brian Wilkinson, and wife, Megan, Cassandra Bradley and husband, Corey, and Dillon Heasley and wife Alexi; step-grandchildren, Kyler Culbertson and Aalaiyah, Alexia Culbertson and Jonathan Dietz; four great-grandchildren, Greysen, Trevor, Preston, and Hayden and one step-great-grandchild, Liam.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gary Hiles; sister, Patricia Hazlet; and his step-brothers, Delmer Hollobaugh and Blair Hollobaugh.

Friends and family will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 PM PM on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of services at 11 AM on Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home with Rev. John Bargar officiating.

Military honors will be presented by the Rimersburg American Legion Post #454 and Rimersburg VFW Post #7132.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services, anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Bill’s family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.