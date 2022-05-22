A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 6 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light east wind.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Showers. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 79. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then showers likely. Low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

