All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Bud Baran

Bud Baran served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Francis T. “Bud” Baran
Born: March 12, 1938
Died: May 3, 2022
Hometown: Shippenville, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Bud enlisted in the U.S. Army during a time of peace, from January 1960 to March 1962, and served as a Chief Artillery Surveyor. He received a Good Conduct Medal.
During the Cuban Missile Crisis, he served our country and was ranked a Sergeant E-5 when he was honorably discharged.
In 1964, Bud joined the PA State Police.
He was laid to rest in the Perry Chapel Cemetery.
