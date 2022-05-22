State Police Searching for Driver Who Hit 10-Year-Old Boy on Dirt Bike, Fled Scene

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are searching for the driver who struck and injured a 10-year-old boy on a dirt bike in Venango County around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the juvenile was operating a 70cc Baja dirt bike near the intersection of Seneca Hemlock Road and Kennerdell Road, and attempting to turn around, when he was struck by a Honda CR-V.

The driver of the CR-V did not stop and fled west on Kennerdell Road.

Witnesses said the vehicle was either gray or light brown. It will be missing its right front fender flare and should have damage to its right front bumper and fender.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Trooper Siegel at PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.