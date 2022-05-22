Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Balsamic-Glazed Pork Tenderloin

The balsamic vinegar gives this main dish a tangy glaze!

Ingredients

1 pork tenderloin (1 pound)

1/4 teaspoon salt



1/4 teaspoon pepper1 tablespoon canola oil1/2 cup balsamic vinegar1/2 cup packed brown sugar

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 425°. Sprinkle pork with salt and pepper. In a large ovenproof skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Brown pork on all sides. Remove pork from the pan.

-Remove pan from heat; add vinegar, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Stir in brown sugar. Return pork to pan, turning to coat.

-Bake 8-10 minutes or until a thermometer reads 145°, turning occasionally. Remove pork to a serving platter; tent with foil. Let stand 5 minutes before slicing. Pour glaze over the pork before serving.

