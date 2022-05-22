Featured Local Job: Jr/Sr High School Math Teacher
Sunday, May 22, 2022 @ 08:05 AM
Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Jr/Sr High School Math Teacher.
Available immediately. Must possess a Mathematics 7-12 Certification.
Interested Applicants should send a Letter of Interest; Pennsylvania Standard Application; Resume; Transcript; Certificate; Three Letters of Reference; Current Act 34, 114, and 151 Background Clearances; and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:
Mrs. Teresa Young, Superintendent
Keystone School District
451 Huston Avenue
Knox, PA 16232
Deadline: June 10, 2022
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.