Fryburg Mayfest Motorcycle Show in Memory of “Bugsey” Nale Slated for May 28

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Fryburg Mayfest Motorcycle Show in memory of “Bugsey” Nale will be held on Saturday, May 28, as part of the Mayfest Celebration in Fryburg.

The motorcycle show is held on the hill beside St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg on Route 208 at 10:00 a.m.

There is no entry fee.

Prizes will be awarded at 1:00 p.m.

The event is chaired by ABATE and War Dogs.

Stop in, check out the motorcycles, and sign up to win one of two bicycles given away by ABATE!

