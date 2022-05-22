 

Keystone High School Announces Valedictorian, Salutatorian

Sunday, May 22, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

keystone-val-salKNOX, Pa. – Keystone High School has announced the Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Class of 2022.

The Valedictorian is Leia Bauer.

Leia is the daughter of Scott and Sharon Bauer.

Leia has been a member of the music program at Keystone, participating in band, choir, select ensemble, and musicals. She has also been on the Dance Team, serving as captain. Leia currently serves as co-secretary of the Class of 2022, and is a member of the National Honor Society and SPARK Club at Keystone.

Leia Bauer Senior Picture

Outside of school, Leia is a senior-level dancer at the Clarion Center for the Arts, trained in ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, and pointe. She is graduating with honors from the National Honor Society for Dance Arts.

Leia plans to attend PennWest University – Clarion to pursue a degree in accounting, while continuing to teach at the Clarion Center for the Arts.

The Salutatorian is Kadence Criswell.

Kadence is the daughter of Brian and Shari Criswell.

Kadence currently serves as the president of the National Honor Society and the Knitting and Crocheting Club. She has also volunteered at Heavenly Gaits Therapeutic Riding Center.

Kadence plans to attend Grove City College to major in Secondary Education – Mathematics.

Kadence Criswell Senior Picture


