Mayport Woman Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Mayport woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision that occurred last Wednesday on State Route 36.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, at the intersection of State Route 36 and State Route 536, in Young Township, Jefferson County.

State police say the accident involved 18-year-old Kierstynn R. Kiehl, of Mayport, and 30-year-old Jeremiah L. Bowley, of Brookville. Kiehl was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Impala, and Bowley was operating a 2014 Peterbilt Semi Truck.

Kiehl was heavily entrapped and extricated by mechanical means and airlifted to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh for suspected serious injuries, according to police.

Bowley was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

The Chevrolet Impala was removed from the scene by Brosius Towing.

According to police, Jefferson County EMS, STAT MedEvac, Punxsutawney Fire Department, and PennDOT also assisted at the scene.

Kiehl was charged with a traffic violation.

