Robert S. Wolbert, 62, of Oil City, PA. , passed away May 20, 2022 at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Born Nov. 26, 1959 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late R. Lee Wolbert & Dorothy Pierce Wolbert.

He was a graduate of Oil City High School.

Robert was married on June 2, 2006 to the former Tina L. Chapman and she survives.

He was employed by Clarion Bathware as a shipping manager.

Roberts second love after his wife was Sprint Car racing with good friends Dave Stralko and Jeff Newton.

He also enjoyed fishing, going to flea markets and selling on Ebay.

Robert was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two stepsons: Wesly Woodward, Brandon Woodward both of Seven Valleys, PA. His father-in-law: Frederick Lutter of Shrewsbury, PA. And his siblings: Diana Wurster & her husband Ron of Oil City, Vicki Grzasko & her husband Martin of Fairview, Susan Faunce & her husband David of Elmo, Timothy Wolbert & his wife Aldin of Meadville; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law Lori Lutter.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday May 26 at 3:00 P.M. in the Reinsel Funeral Home with Fr. John Miller Presiding.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the American Hear Association.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.