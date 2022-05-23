A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind around 7 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 78. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

