95 Years Later: The Curious Case of the Headless Man in Lickingville
LICKINGVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Even 95 years later, mystery still surrounds the curious case of David Near, who was found almost headless as he sat in a chair in front of a stove in his home in Lickingville, Clarion County, on Tuesday, April 12, 1927.
(Pictured above: Mary Lea Lucas, executive director, Clarion County Historical Society displaying “The Clarion Republic” from Thursday, April 14, 1927.)
According to historical documents gathered by exploreClarion.com, with assistance from Mary Lea Lucas, executive director of the Clarion County Historical Society, the then 75-year-old man was discovered by a Tionesta man, who visited the home to consult him on business.
It was initially reported that Near was afflicted with an incurable disease and kept a considerable sum of money in the house.
A.D. McCrew, of Tionesta, a buyer of timber, called at the home of David Near at 8:45 o’clock Tuesday morning to consult the aged man on business. He went to the back door of the two-story, weather-beaten home which faces the improved road to Tionesta, and knocked. Hearing no answer and finding the door unlocked he pushed it open and there, a few feet from the door, he saw Mr. Near sitting in a natural position in a chair in front of the stove but with the entire upper portion of his head blown away and a great pool of blood upon the floor. – The Clarion Republican, Thursday, April 14, 1927.
The article goes on to further state that McCrew notified his nephew, John Anderson, and the two men investigated further from through the window of the residence. The men could not locate a weapon within reach of the body, and notified then Clarion Coroner Walter Haskell, who entered the residence and examined the body with then Clarion County Detective Chester Beatty.
As one entered the back door of the residence the body of Mr. Near was nearly within arm’s reach. He sat in a chair in front of the stove in the posture of a man at rest or of a sleeping man. His feet were stretched out at an angle in front, partly under the front of a stove, as if in enjoyment of the warmth. His left arm hung naturally at the side while his right arm was draped partly about the back of the low chair.
The remaining portions of the head were splattered about the walls and ceiling of the room, upon the window blinds, the floor, and (the) stove. A large portion of the brain rested on the bed in (the) back of the body while a piece of the skull bone was found several feet away on a chair. Blood had soaked the left shoulder of the shirt and formed a long pool on the floor, extending from the feet beyond the body to the wall behind. – The Clarion Republican, Thursday, April 14, 1927.
Coroner Haskell and Detective Beatty pondered the consideration of the manner of death whether Near was murdered or suffered from self-inflicted injuries.
Living alone since the death of his brother in 1921 and afflicted with an incurable disease it was at first thought that in a moment of despondency the aged man had taken his life, but the absence of a weapon near the body and other important clues have led Clarion County authorities to incline to the theory of murder, especially as the recluse was credited with keeping a considerable sum of money in the house. – The Clarion Republican, Thursday, April 14, 1927.
The article further detailed that a high-power rifle lay distant on a table several feet from Near’s body, whose hobby had evidently been collecting firearms.
Possibility of (the rifle’s) use in the hands of Mr. Near or the hands of another was dispelled by the fact that the dust on the weapon had been undisturbed. From the nature of Mr. Near’s wounds, it would have been impossible for the man to make the several steps and replace the rifle on the table.
In a corner of the room furthest removed from the body, several weapons were stacked, including guns of the antique make. No evidence of their having been used was discovered. No trail of blood led from the body to the firearms such as would have been visible had the aged man replaced the weapon after a self-inflicted wound. – The Clarion Republican, Thursday, April 14, 1927.
As authorities further investigated, no shot marks were visible on the walls or ceiling around the body, leading to whether an explosive had been placed in Near’s mouth and exploded. A thorough search revealed several BB shots from a shotgun shell found on the floor, as well as wads from shotgun shells, evidently of 12 gauge size. Authorities then were led to believe that an intruder fired from the door into the head of Near as he sat by the stove asleep, historical documents indicate.
According to an article published in The Clarion Democrat, on Thursday, April 21, 1927, Coroner Haskell empaneled a jury in the case of the death of David Near, heard witness testimony, and held an inquest to consider the case, for roughly three days after Mr. Near’s body had been found.
After hearing all the testimony, none of which threw any light upon the perpetration of the murder, or by whom it was done, the jurors put their verdict in the form of a motion, as follows:
“It is moved that we as jurors render in this case the verdict that David Near came to his death at the hand or hands of some unknown party or parties.”
County Detective Chester Beatty and two State Troopers continued to investigate the case but have not apparently discovered the guilty party or parties. – The Clarion Democrat, Thursday, April 21, 1927.
NEWSPAPER: The Clarion Republican (Thursday, April 14, 1927) 95 years ago
HEADLINE: IS IT MURDER OR SUICIDE – OLD RESIDENT OF FRILLS CORNERS FOUND DEAD AND POLICE WORKING ON CLUES
NEWSPAPER: The Clarion Democrat (Thursday, April 21, 1927)
HEADLINE: CORONER’S JURY IN NEAR CASE
