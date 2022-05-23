 

Armstrong County Man Charged With Homicide in Shooting Death of 23-Year-Old Man

Monday, May 23, 2022 @ 09:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-lineNORTH BUFFALO TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Armstrong County man is facing criminal homicide charges in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old man.

Kittanning-based Police responded to a residence along Wilson Road, North Buffalo Township, Armstrong County, for an altercation involving gun fire on Sunday, May 22, around 10:22 p.m.

The caller reported that 23-year-old Jonathon Blackburn, of Worthington, was shot by 24-year-old Nicholas Fortuna, of Kittanning.

Upon police arrival, all subjects were detained to ensure safety and emergency personnel were summoned to the scene.

Blackburn was pronounced dead at the scene by Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers.

PSP-Troop D major case team was activated and further investigated the incident.

Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton responded to the scene and approved criminal homicide charges and other associated offenses against Fortuna.

Fortuna was arraigned at 8:50 a.m. on Monday, May 23, in front of Magisterial District Judge James Andring on the following charges:

– Criminal Homicide, Felony 1
– Possession of Instrument of Crime with Intent, Misdemeanor 1
– Possession of Weapon, Misdemeanor 1

A preliminary hearing is set for 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31.

Fortuna was denied bail and is currently lodged at the Armstrong County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.


