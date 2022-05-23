 

Barbara E. McDonough

Monday, May 23, 2022 @ 06:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Barbara E. McDonough, 83, formerly of Oil City, PA. , passed away Saturday May 21, 2022 at Rolling Fields in Conneautville, PA.

Born May 10, 1939 in Reicedach, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Kurt & Marta Fuller Kirtzel.

She was married on Feb. 17, 1962 to Harvey H. McDonough and he preceded her in death on March 24, 2020.

Barbara had worked for the American Card Factory, Reno Plastics and as a stocker at Wolf’s Head.

She enjoyed playing bingo, doing crafts, cooking, baking and sewing.

She is survived by her daughter Heidi McDonough of Cochranton

and a sister Rosemary and a brother Bernhardt.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded by 10 brothers and sisters.

Their will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.


