BHS Clarion Hospital to Offer EMT Course in June

CLARION, Pa. – Butler Health System Clarion Hospital is offering an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Course beginning Tuesday, June 21, for individuals interested in a career in emergency medical services.

The EMT course being offered will include the knowledge and skills required to provide basic pre-hospital emergency care.

Classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and include one Saturday class per month. The cost is $740.00.

The deadline to sign up is Tuesday, June 7.

For questions or an application, please contact Heather Nulph at 814-226-2619 or email [email protected]

