 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

BHS Clarion Hospital to Offer EMT Course in June

Monday, May 23, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

AmbulanceCLARION, Pa. – Butler Health System Clarion Hospital is offering an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Course beginning Tuesday, June 21, for individuals interested in a career in emergency medical services.

The EMT course being offered will include the knowledge and skills required to provide basic pre-hospital emergency care.

Classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and include one Saturday class per month. The cost is $740.00.

The deadline to sign up is Tuesday, June 7.

For questions or an application, please contact Heather Nulph at 814-226-2619 or email [email protected]


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.