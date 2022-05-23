Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Garlic Tomato Bruschetta

This appetizer makes a crispy complement to any Italian entree!

Ingredients

1/4 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil



3 to 4 garlic cloves, minced1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper4 medium tomatoes, diced2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese1 loaf (1 pound) of unsliced French bread

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine oil, basil, garlic, salt, and pepper. Add tomatoes and toss gently. Sprinkle with cheese. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

-Bring to room temperature before serving. Cut bread into 24 slices; toast under the broiler until lightly browned. Top with tomato mixture. Serve immediately.

