Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Garlic Tomato Bruschetta

Monday, May 23, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This appetizer makes a crispy complement to any Italian entree!

Ingredients

1/4 cup olive oil
3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

3 to 4 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
4 medium tomatoes, diced
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
1 loaf (1 pound) of unsliced French bread

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine oil, basil, garlic, salt, and pepper. Add tomatoes and toss gently. Sprinkle with cheese. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

-Bring to room temperature before serving. Cut bread into 24 slices; toast under the broiler until lightly browned. Top with tomato mixture. Serve immediately.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


