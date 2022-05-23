Clarion Couple Accused of Staying at Incarcerated Woman’s Residence Without Permission

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion couple is facing felony charges after police reportedly discovered them staying in an incarcerated woman’s residence without permission.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following felony charge against 29-year-old Antonio Dylan Guerriero and 31-year-old Tunnell Pauline Hinderliter in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, May 19:

– Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a residence on South 2nd Avenue, in Clarion, Monroe Township, Clarion County, on Thursday, May 19, around 8:10 a.m. regarding two known individuals being inside an apartment of a known woman, who is currently incarcerated.

Upon arrival, the witness/complainant was interviewed and explained that she observed Antonio Guerriero and Tunnell Hinderliter enter the back door of the residence at approximately 7:1O a.m. and never left. Troopers knocked on both the front and back door and announced themselves, asking both individuals to come to the door. The officers also made multiple verbal efforts and commands through open windows in the residence, and again, Guerriero and Hinderliter failed to respond to the communication, the complaint states.

The Police Communications Operator (PCO) for the shift contacted the victim via telephone at the Clarion County Jail, where she currently resides. The victim informed the PCO that both Guerriero and Hinderliter are not permitted at the residence, nor were they given permission to be there. The victim then gave permission over the phone for police to enter the residence, the complaint indicates.

The responding officers entered the house while announcing themselves as the state police and giving loud verbal commands to come out with their hands up. Both defendants again failed to comply, according to the complaint.

Police located Guerriero and Hinderliter in a closed bedroom, the complaint notes.

Both defendants were arraigned at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, in front of Judge Schill.

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail each, the defendants were lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, with Judge Schill presiding.

