John Martin to Serve as Commencement Speaker at Clarion Area Graduation

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Area has announced that John Martin will be the commencement speaker at this year’s high school graduation.

Born and raised in Clarion, John graduated from Clarion Area High School in 1999. John then attended Penn State and received a B.S. in Marketing from the Smeal College of Business in 2003. From there, he moved to Carlisle, Pennsylvania to attend the Penn State Dickinson School of Law. During his time at Dickinson, John served as an editor on the school’s law review and was also inducted into the Woolsack Honor Society, a recognition given to students in the top 15% of their class.

After graduating from law school in 2006, John spent the summer studying for the bar exam and, that fall, began his career at a regional law firm in Harrisburg. Since that time, and for more than fifteen years, John’s practice has been devoted to employment law. He counsels businesses and trains supervisors on best practices when addressing a variety of workplace challenges. He writes and lectures frequently on a wide array of employment topics including social media, wage and hour issues, and harassment. John has also successfully litigated cases in both state and federal court for companies based in Pennsylvania and across the United States.

In 2017, John was recognized by the Central Penn Business Journal as a “Forty Under 40” award recipient. That same year, John and eight other lawyers left their firm to create Pillar+Aught, a modern, full-service civil law firm offering both commercial and personal legal counsel with an emphasis on providing clients a high level of expertise and responsiveness.

Outside the office, John is active with several non-profit organizations in his community, including serving on the board of the Hershey History Center and being the former board chair of Leadership Cumberland.

John and his wife, Liz–a fellow ’99 CAHS and ’03 PSU alum–live in Hershey with their two children, Jack and Sarah, and their dog, Pete.

