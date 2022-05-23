Nearly 400 Area Second Graders Attend Clarion County Agriculture Safety Days



SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Nearly 400 second graders from Clarion and Forest Counties attended Clarion County Agriculture Safety Days last Thursday.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The event was held on Thursday, May 19, at the Clarion County Park located in Shippenville.

According to Joyce Fosdick, Executive Director of Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center, 387 second-grade children from public and private schools attended the event.

Fosdick told exploreClarion.com, “It was exciting to see so much support with 161 Keystone SMILES, community members, teachers, and volunteers helping to plan and implement the day’s event.”

Students from North Clarion, East Forest, West Forest, Union, Redbank, Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, Keystone, A-C Valley, St. Joseph-Lucinda, and Immaculate Conception spent the day at the park having fun while learning about safety in a rural community.

The one-day, age-appropriate safety event taught children about everything from sun safety, recognizing and avoiding chemical exposure, to safe animal handling.

Keystone SMILES extended a special thank you to the 22 businesses and service organizations who supported financially the event, the Clarion County Commissioners, and the staff of the Clarion County Park.

