 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Nearly 400 Area Second Graders Attend Clarion County Agriculture Safety Days

Monday, May 23, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

67A94422-0BBC-4E33-A2C4-F1C1713027CF
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Nearly 400 second graders from Clarion and Forest Counties attended Clarion County Agriculture Safety Days last Thursday.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The event was held on Thursday, May 19, at the Clarion County Park located in Shippenville.

According to Joyce Fosdick, Executive Director of Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center, 387 second-grade children from public and private schools attended the event.

Fosdick told exploreClarion.com, “It was exciting to see so much support with 161 Keystone SMILES, community members, teachers, and volunteers helping to plan and implement the day’s event.”

07CD6625-B01E-4681-BB50-6EDD733C8C78

4E571089-1BA0-4419-8FC0-BE54C99DA6CD

Students from North Clarion, East Forest, West Forest, Union, Redbank, Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, Keystone, A-C Valley, St. Joseph-Lucinda, and Immaculate Conception spent the day at the park having fun while learning about safety in a rural community.

The one-day, age-appropriate safety event taught children about everything from sun safety, recognizing and avoiding chemical exposure, to safe animal handling.

01E53382-CACB-46FD-99D3-07D217F801F8

7CA993CA-4BAE-476D-832B-C03D68408A24

Keystone SMILES extended a special thank you to the 22 businesses and service organizations who supported financially the event, the Clarion County Commissioners, and the staff of the Clarion County Park.

7F41A501-0F5D-49E0-8E01-A6AD6BAFC382

6F2CAD4E-E363-4EB1-B5AD-0CBD98EB95A4

5F128F6A-E755-4872-978F-9754BFD41F02

5D91B2D9-DA54-4142-AB7A-1908C0EFA1B7

5C98E433-AACB-408D-88CF-5F164E68463D

FB050B3C-597D-4F85-9932-2F03B71CE454

E5BFC1C7-EE28-4A59-AA6F-DB84865D768B

Photo 2022-05-19 11.40.41 AMna

B9B7CCB5-F150-4E65-BA0C-D7CE92600D1E

D67835F7-09CB-423C-A58D-9CDEE39D0509


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.