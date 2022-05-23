 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

NWS: Severe Storms Leave Behind Damage Across Western Pennsylvania

Monday, May 23, 2022 @ 12:05 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image (16) (1)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Severe thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 60 MPH brought down several trees throughout western Pennsylvania on Saturday evening.

(Photos captured in the Cook Forest area by Jeremy Dolby.)

According to the National Weather Service, in Pittsburgh, multiple reports of downed trees in western Pa. were received from approximately 8:00 p.m. to around 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. Additional reports were received from across Clarion County in Kossuth, Saint Petersburg, Shippenville, Fryburg, Tylersburg, and Lickingville.

Although portions of the Cook Forest area were hit hard despite the National Weather Service not receiving any official damage reports, an NWS representative estimated wind speeds in Cooksburg to be approximately 55 MPH to 60 MPH.

In the western part of Forest County, “a few trees” were reported down and around 600 customers were without power.

Additionally, a tree fell on a house on Buffalo Street, in Franklin, Venango County, on Saturday, May 21, around 8:22 p.m. No injuries were reported.

NWS received an additional report of downed trees and wires in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, around 8:25 p.m.

“It looks like it was all straight-line winds and some thunderstorm outflow,” an NWS representative told exploreClarion.com.

Winds were estimated to have reached speeds between 45 and 60 mph in Venango, Forest, and Clarion Counties, according to NWS.

image (20) (1)

image (19)

image (18) (2)

image (22)

Captured in Pine City by Hope Rex.

Captured in Pine City by Hope Rex.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.