NWS: Severe Storms Leave Behind Damage Across Western Pennsylvania

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Severe thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 60 MPH brought down several trees throughout western Pennsylvania on Saturday evening.

(Photos captured in the Cook Forest area by Jeremy Dolby.)

According to the National Weather Service, in Pittsburgh, multiple reports of downed trees in western Pa. were received from approximately 8:00 p.m. to around 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. Additional reports were received from across Clarion County in Kossuth, Saint Petersburg, Shippenville, Fryburg, Tylersburg, and Lickingville.

Although portions of the Cook Forest area were hit hard despite the National Weather Service not receiving any official damage reports, an NWS representative estimated wind speeds in Cooksburg to be approximately 55 MPH to 60 MPH.

In the western part of Forest County, “a few trees” were reported down and around 600 customers were without power.

Additionally, a tree fell on a house on Buffalo Street, in Franklin, Venango County, on Saturday, May 21, around 8:22 p.m. No injuries were reported.

NWS received an additional report of downed trees and wires in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, around 8:25 p.m.

“It looks like it was all straight-line winds and some thunderstorm outflow,” an NWS representative told exploreClarion.com.

Winds were estimated to have reached speeds between 45 and 60 mph in Venango, Forest, and Clarion Counties, according to NWS.

