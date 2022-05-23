Police Respond To Transformer Fire on Stefano Street

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to a transformer fire in Clarion Borough on Sunday, May 22.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in around 5:45 p.m. for a transformer fire near 1281 Stefano Street, Clarion, on Sunday, May 22.

Clarion Fire Company No. 1 and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 6:20 p.m.

