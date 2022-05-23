Ruth Naomi Saxman Rupp, 91, had her vision restored and saw her Lord and Savior face to face on May 12, 2022, while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 19, 1931, to the late George Merle Saxman and Laura Alice Smith Saxman and grew up in Putneyville, graduated from New Bethlehem High School and married Charles D. Rupp on April 6, 1951.

Ruth worked with her husband at Rupp’s Appliance for over 50 years.

She fulfilled many job titles over the years but her favorite role was that of a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Ruth loved being with her family and was very devoted to them.

She never missed a birthday and often showed up at school or sports events when her grandchildren were involved.

Ruth was famous for her “brownies” with her grandchildren and they could always count on Grandma’s hugs.

She was always happy to see them and would ask, “What can I do for you?” Ruth loved holding, snuggling and kissing her great-grandchildren.

Ruth was a woman of strong Christian faith and a faithful prayer warrior for her family and friends.

She hosted Child Evangelism Fellowship “Good News Clubs” in her home for many years and was always opening her home to many people.

She had the gift of hospitality and made people feel welcome when they were in her home.

She loved her Lord and enjoyed attending her local church in person and listening to preachers on TV during her later years.

She enjoyed singing hymns and quoting scriptures until the Lord took her home.

Ruth will be missed by her three children, Gladine (Larry) McCall of Warsaw, IN, Carolyn (Robert) Rex of Warsaw, IN and K. Charles (Pamela) Rupp of Kittanning, PA.

Her memory will be cherished by her nine grandchildren, David (Keri) McCall of Fort Wayne, IN, Janelle (Joshua) Armstrong of Kalamazoo, MI, Laura (Jacob) Barros of Winona Lake, IN, Jamie (Jonathan) Whirledge of Aurora, CO, Jennifer (Adam) Hawkins of Franklin, TN, Robert C. Rex of Nashville, TN, Andrew (Laura) Rupp of Cranberry Township, PA, Danielle (Isaac) John of Kittanning, PA, and Joshua (Claire) Rupp of Kittanning, PA.

Her family also includes 17 great-grandchildren with the 18th great-grandchild eagerly anticipated in June by Danielle and Isaac John. Her loving great-grandchildren are Katelyn Selena, Titus Eugene, Anna Constance and Josiah Lee Armstrong. Jackson Kala’iku, Kamaile Joy and Ellie Kaiulani Barros. Jonathan Brady and Noah Isaac Whirledge. Lilian Naomi, Silas Elijah and Elias Kian Hawkins. Ezekiel John, Zion David and Maverick Andrew Rupp. Jude David and Simon Michael Rupp.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Charles, after fifty-six years of marriage, in 2007. Ruth was the last surviving member of her nine siblings. She was preceded in death by her six brothers, Clair, Merle, Finley, Luther, Carl and Herbert Saxman, and three sisters, Orpha Booser, Eva Evans and Gladine Saxman.

The Family would like to extend a special and heartfelt “thank you” to the Ken & Paula Grey Family and staff at Grey’s Colonial Acres for their loving care of Ruth during the last months of her life.

Visitation will be held at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022.

A Funeral Service and Celebration of her faithful life will be held at Living Water Church, 629 Woodward Ave, Kittanning at 11:00am on May 19 with an additional hour of visitation starting at 10:00am at the church before the service.

Her son-in-law, Pastor Larry McCall, will be officiating the service.

Burial will be in the Belknap Cemetery.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.snydercrissman.com.

