Texas Man Wanted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon Apprehended in Knox

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have apprehended a Texas man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Lone Star State.

Karyn Davis, 58, of Dallas, Tx., was stopped for a random DOT inspection on Monday, May 16, around 11:55 a.m. The traffic stop took place near the 56.3 mile marker on Interstate 80 West in Beaver Township.

Upon further investigation, Davis was found to be driving his 2013 Freightliner while under the influence. He was taken into custody and charged with DUI and two summary equipment violations.

It was then determined that Davis had a full extradition warrant from the state of Texas in connection with an incident involving aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was arraigned on the charges related to the traffic stop at 3:30 a.m. on Monday, May 16, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter.

Unable to post $30,000 monetary bond, He was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31.

