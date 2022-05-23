Thomas Richard Hefferman, 92 of Cochranton passed away on May 21, 2022 at Wesbury United Methodist Community, Meadville PA after an extended illness.

Tom was born in Canal Township on January 24, 1930; a son of Grant C. and Monabelle V. Reed Hefferman Sr.

He married Jane S. Cooper on October 7, 1950.

Tom’s employment history includes, dairy and beef farming, owner/operator of school buses for Franklin School District, a machine operator for Joy Manufacturing, presently Komatsu, foreman for PENNDOT where he erected signs on Interstate 80 that passed through Venango County.

He also was a supervisor for Canal Township for 30 years and was a Republican Committeeman.

Hobbies included restoring tractors, especially John Deere models, collecting Savory Roasters, hunting in Montana and locally.

Tom assisted in building cabins in Bozeman, MT at a retreat center for pastors and missionaries.

Tom was a member of the Cochranton Christian and Missionary Alliance Church and had a servant’s heart; always willing to help others and was a special gentleman.

In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by his daughter; Cheryl A. (Jack) Pavkov of McKean and Amy L. (Rick) Neely of Cochranton, a sister Doris L. Acker of Saegertown and three grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Grant Hefferman, Jr. and a sister Margaret M. Johnson.

Memorials can be made in Tom’s name to the Cochranton Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, Cochranton Fire Department, the Cochranton Cemetery Association or Kindred Hospice.

DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 123 South Franklin Street, Cochranton, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.

As per Tom’s wishes, a private memorial service will be held at the Cochranton Cemetery on Monday.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.