Clarion Area School Receives Preliminary Approval for Start of Sports Complex Improvements

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Joint School Building Authority received preliminary approval from the Clarion County Planning Commission at its May meeting for sports complex improvements at Clarion Area High School.

“The applicant is proposing improvements to their existing football field area by constructing a new concession stand 1536 square feet in size after the demolition of the existing concession stand,” said Clarion County Engineer Kevin Reichard.

“The existing utility connections from the demolished concession stand will serve the new concession stand. New asphalt paving will be performed on the existing entrance, and parking area, and the existing track around the field will receive new asphalt paving.”

A total of six parking spaces are proposed for construction at the parking area.

Alex Yingling, of Geotech Engineering, Inc., said the plans reflect a best-case scenario, and actual construction may vary due to pricing. For example, the paving of the track may not be completed because of rising prices.

Parking added will not be available to the public and is only intended for those working at the concession stand.

“As a part of the board investment in rehabbing our facility behind the high school, we need a restroom/concession stand,” said Clarion Area Superintendent Joe Carrico. “Next will be walking paths and parking.

“There will be no locker rooms with the concession stand. We would like to consider playing varsity games here, but that is a couple of years away as we need the total rehab done before that would take place.”

The Clarion Wildcats play their varsity home games either at Clarion University Memorial Stadium or at Clarion-Limestone.

The planning commission also gave preliminary approval to a nine-lot hip camp in Highland Township. All registrations for the camp are conducted online at https://www.hipcamp.com/en-US.

“The applicant proposes to construct a primitive dry campground, known as hip camp, that will have direct access from Miola Road, State Route 1005, and an internal 12-foot wide internal Street system that will serve a total of nine recreational vehicle lots. Modification applications were also submitted for no online sewage and no on-site potable water in the camp area,” said Reichard.

All lots have a proposed size of 30,000 square feet for the recreational vehicle-only park. According to owner Henry A. Troese Jr., the RV Park is located in Highland Township on the old Weaver strip cut.

The hip camp has grown into the most comprehensive resource for discovering and booking unique outdoor stays including tent camping, RV parks, cabins, treehouses, and glamping, according to the camp’s webpage.

Clarion County will hold its 2022 Clarion County Recycling Day on June 4 at Clarion County Park in Shippenville from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Participants must pre-register electronics, household hazardous waste, and universal waste items by calling 412-567-6566 or go to

http://www.lobleenviro.com to pre-register.

