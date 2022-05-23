State Police Calls: Theft from Brady Twp. Camp, Crash in Clarion Twp.

Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Propane Tanks Stolen From Camp

State Police in Clarion recently received a report of a theft from a camping location along the Armstrong Trail, Brady Township, Clarion County.

According to the report, the crime occurred as unknown suspect(s) stole multiple propane tanks from campers sometime between Wednesday, September 1, 2021, and Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

The suspect(s) fled in an unknown direction.

Total value of the stolen items is listed as $200.00.

The victims are a 60-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman, both of Butler.

Vehicle Strikes Deer in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township, on Saturday, May 21, around 8:53 p.m.

According to police, the crash occurred as 27-year-old Patrick A. Collins, of Worchester, Ma., was traveling east on Interstate 80 in the right lane when a deer entered the roadway.

Collins’ vehicle struck the deer with its front bumper, causing disabling damage.

No injuries were reported.

