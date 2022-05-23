 

UPDATE: U.S. Route 322 Reopened Following Structure Fire In Shippenville

Monday, May 23, 2022 @ 02:05 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

A8F1217C-EFDB-40E3-A82F-5BA26CB747D9SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – U.S. Route 322 reopened on Monday afternoon after a structure fire shut down a portion of the roadway in the Shippenville area.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, U.S. Route 322, which was closed between State Route 66 and State Route 208, reopened at 3:04 p.m.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. at a single story home just east of the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and State Route 208.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Shippenville-Elk Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Heavy smoke billowed from the home as crews rushed to extinguish the fire around 1:45 p.m.

The fire appeared to be under control around 2:00 p.m. Around 2:30 p.m., light smoke continued to smolder.

The home sustained major damage.

Clarion County 9-1-1 said the scene was cleared at 4:06 p.m.


