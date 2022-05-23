UPDATE: U.S. Route 322 Reopens Following Structure Fire In Shippenville

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – U.S. Route 322 reopened on Monday afternoon after a structure fire shut down a portion of the roadway in the Shippenville area.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, U.S. Route 322, which was closed between State Route 66 and State Route 208, reopened at 3:04 p.m.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. at a single-story home just east of the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and State Route 208.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Shippenville-Elk Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Heavy smoke billowed from the home as crews rushed to extinguish the fire around 1:45 p.m.

The fire appeared to be under control at approximately 2:00 p.m.; however, the firefighters remained at the scene until around 4:06 p.m.

The home sustained major damage.

