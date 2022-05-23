YMCA Receives Wildflower Garden Club Donation

CLARION, Pa. – YMCA Director Jesse Kelley received a check in the amount of $750.00 from the Wildflower Garden Club Garden Tour Chairperson Suzanne Hartwig and Rosie Lawrence, former WGC president.

(PHOTO: (from left) Rosie Lawrence, Jesse Kelley, Suzanne Hartwig.)

The contribution to the YMCA was made possible through proceeds from the Garden Tour held by the garden club in August 2021.

The money will be put to use for children’s gardening programs at the new YMCA farm near Camp Coffman.

The garden club members also donated and maintain three garden trugs outside of the building.

The children, along with club members, every May plant vegetables, flowers, herb seeds, and other plants.

Throughout the summer the children check on their gardens and follow the growth of their plants.

