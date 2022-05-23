 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

YMCA Receives Wildflower Garden Club Donation

Monday, May 23, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_7685 (1)CLARION, Pa. – YMCA Director Jesse Kelley received a check in the amount of $750.00 from the Wildflower Garden Club Garden Tour Chairperson Suzanne Hartwig and Rosie Lawrence, former WGC president.

(PHOTO: (from left) Rosie Lawrence, Jesse Kelley, Suzanne Hartwig.)

The contribution to the YMCA was made possible through proceeds from the Garden Tour held by the garden club in August 2021.

The money will be put to use for children’s gardening programs at the new YMCA farm near Camp Coffman.

The garden club members also donated and maintain three garden trugs outside of the building.

The children, along with club members, every May plant vegetables, flowers, herb seeds, and other plants.

Throughout the summer the children check on their gardens and follow the growth of their plants.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.