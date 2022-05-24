A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Memorial Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.