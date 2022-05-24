AAA: Memorial Day Travelers Facing Higher Gas Prices This Year

CLARION CO., Pa. – Gas prices are 18 cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.700 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $4.705 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $4.691. The average in Jefferson County is $4.694.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $4.700

Average price during the week of May 16, 2022: $4.520



The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$4.755 Altoona

$4.688 Beaver

$4.699 Bradford

$4.688 Brookville

$4.712 Butler

$4.729 Clarion

$4.699 DuBois

$4.683 Erie

$4.690 Greensburg

$4.698 Indiana

$4.695 Jeannette

$4.712 Kittanning

$4.711 Latrobe

$4.690 Meadville

$4.711 Mercer

$4.681 New Castle

$4.700 New Kensington

$4.699 Oil City

$4.696 Pittsburgh

$4.670 Sharon

$4.687 Uniontown

$4.699 Warren

$4.699 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas has either remained flat or risen every day since April 24 and has set a new record daily since May 10. That was the day gas eclipsed the previous record high of $4.33, set earlier this year on March 11. The national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.59 and all 50 states are above $4 per gallon.

Gasoline is $1.05 more than it was on February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine. The invasion caused uncertainty throughout the oil market that has kept oil costs elevated. Domestically, meanwhile, seasonal gas demand is rising as more drivers hit the road, despite the pain they may face paying at the pump. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 4.8 million barrels to 220.2 million barrels last week. Tighter supply and increased demand have pushed pump prices higher. Today’s national average is 47 cents more than a month ago and $1.56 more than a year ago

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $1.02 to settle at $113.23—nearly $3 per barrel higher than the closing price at the end of the previous week. Crude prices rose after EIA reported that domestic crude supply decreased by 3.4 million barrels to 420.8 million barrels. The current level is approximately 13.4 percent lower than during the second week of May 2021.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

